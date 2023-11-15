Previous
Leaf fall by tiaj1402
Leaf fall

A day of respite from the wind and rain! Taken on way home after a post swim coffee with an old running buddy!
November words - leaves.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
Boxplayer ace
What a great blanket of autumn leaves
November 16th, 2023  
