Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
131 / 365
Leaf fall
A day of respite from the wind and rain! Taken on way home after a post swim coffee with an old running buddy!
November words - leaves.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
138
photos
20
followers
17
following
35% complete
View this month »
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
15th November 2023 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
nov23words
Boxplayer
ace
What a great blanket of autumn leaves
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close