Previous
Leaf drifts by tiaj1402
136 / 365

Leaf drifts

I always like to see drifts and piles of leaves.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So do I. I took a similar shot yesterday but didn’t post it.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise