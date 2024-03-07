Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
Watch your step
A lovely windy walk along the seafront to Paphos harbour. The sea was choppy but lovely and sparkly in the sunshine.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
258
photos
31
followers
24
following
365
NIKON D5600
7th March 2024 8:27am
Babs
ace
Love the lone walker. My daughter was there on holiday last year. We lived in Cyprus for 3 years during our RAF days.
March 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and scene, love how the clouds are forming the same beautiful layers.
March 8th, 2024
