Watch your step by tiaj1402
244 / 365

Watch your step

A lovely windy walk along the seafront to Paphos harbour. The sea was choppy but lovely and sparkly in the sunshine.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
66% complete

Babs ace
Love the lone walker. My daughter was there on holiday last year. We lived in Cyprus for 3 years during our RAF days.
March 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, love how the clouds are forming the same beautiful layers.
March 8th, 2024  
