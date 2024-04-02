Previous
Attention by tiaj1402
Attention

Away for a couple of days with my daughters and their cousins. Lots of chatting in the hot tub (sometimes in the rain) and muddy walks!
2nd April 2024

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet daff and pov.
April 3rd, 2024  
