292 / 365
You looking at me?
Mr Mallard did not appreciate being a photo subject!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
sol45
Diana
ace
Perfectly focused, he seems to have made quite a mess ;-)
April 27th, 2024
