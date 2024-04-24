Previous
Next
You looking at me? by tiaj1402
292 / 365

You looking at me?

Mr Mallard did not appreciate being a photo subject!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Perfectly focused, he seems to have made quite a mess ;-)
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise