Curlicues by tiaj1402
310 / 365

Curlicues

My partner is making a garden bench from a left over fence panel and various pieces of wood including an old salvaged scaffold board. I do like the shavings of wood that a plane produces.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
84% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I used to be so fascinated with these as a child, I can still remember how they felt and how I felt lol
May 13th, 2024  
