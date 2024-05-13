Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
If you go down to the woods today....
I was expecting some sunshine today so planned an early morning walk Greenwich Park on my way to work. Alas the sun did not make an appearance but I did explore a wooded area in the flower garden.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
