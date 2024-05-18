Sign up
316 / 365
Outdoor swim
St Andrews Lake, Rochester. I haven't swum here since Autumn last year so took it easy in 17 degree water and only did around 15 mins but I was very happy to have done it and booked again for next week!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
365
35mm
