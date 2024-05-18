Previous
Outdoor swim by tiaj1402
316 / 365

Outdoor swim

St Andrews Lake, Rochester. I haven't swum here since Autumn last year so took it easy in 17 degree water and only did around 15 mins but I was very happy to have done it and booked again for next week!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
