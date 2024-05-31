Previous
Nestled by tiaj1402
Nestled

The area I live in is in a valley (Horstead Valley) This is one of the banks of the valley and is a few minutes walk from where I live. It used to be one of favourite running routes before I had to give up running due to arthritic hips!
Tia

Diana ace
What a lovely shot of the area where you live, a beautiful rural one no doubt.
June 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot…. sorry about the hips!
June 1st, 2024  
