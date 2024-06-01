Previous
Giant Dandi..... by tiaj1402
330 / 365

Giant Dandi.....

at least that's what I thought! Picture This identified it as Goats Beard which is a type of Salsify. It was the size of an apple!
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Diana ace
Beautiful find and capture such lovely details.
June 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fantastic detail….
June 1st, 2024  
