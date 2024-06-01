Sign up
330 / 365
Giant Dandi.....
at least that's what I thought! Picture This identified it as Goats Beard which is a type of Salsify. It was the size of an apple!
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
2
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st June 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kit lens
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and capture such lovely details.
June 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Fantastic detail….
June 1st, 2024
