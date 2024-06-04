Previous
The look of love by tiaj1402
The look of love

It must have been preening time at the pond at lunchtime; they were all at it! I sat for a while and watched these two. Mr Mallard stopped his preening to watch his missus!
Tia

Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
June 4th, 2024  
