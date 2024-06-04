Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
The look of love
It must have been preening time at the pond at lunchtime; they were all at it! I sat for a while and watched these two. Mr Mallard stopped his preening to watch his missus!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
406
photos
33
followers
25
following
91% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th June 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture.
June 4th, 2024
