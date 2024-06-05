Previous
Among the living by tiaj1402
Among the living

One from my walk through Greenwich Park on Monday. I'm a bit of a tree hugger! I recently read "The Hidden Life of Trees". Fascinating read; trees communicate and protect each other.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
A great contrast of the life of trees.
June 7th, 2024  
