345 / 365
Full frontal
A different view point of yesterday's rose. Played about a bit in Lightroom using and then tweaking one of the pre-sets.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
KoalaGardens🐨
lovely!
June 17th, 2024
