Full frontal by tiaj1402
345 / 365

Full frontal

A different view point of yesterday's rose. Played about a bit in Lightroom using and then tweaking one of the pre-sets.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Tia

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely!
June 17th, 2024  
