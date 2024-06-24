Previous
Disappointed duck by tiaj1402
353 / 365

Disappointed duck

I only had eyes for the ripples!
Weather is warming up finally and is set to last for a few days.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise