355 / 365
Unswept
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
1
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
429
photos
37
followers
26
following
97% complete
View this month »
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th June 2024 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
Karen
I love unswept leafy pathways - something earthy and natural about them. What a delightful capture, with the sunlight and shadows.
June 27th, 2024
Beverley
Leaves dancing in the shade… beautiful
June 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Nice contrasting colours of the leaves.
June 27th, 2024
