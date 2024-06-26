Previous
Unswept by tiaj1402
355 / 365

Unswept

26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
97% complete

Karen ace
I love unswept leafy pathways - something earthy and natural about them. What a delightful capture, with the sunlight and shadows.
June 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Leaves dancing in the shade… beautiful
June 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice contrasting colours of the leaves.
June 27th, 2024  
