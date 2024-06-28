Previous
The sky at night by tiaj1402
The sky at night

I had already posted my shot of the day when I saw this outside my kitchen door!
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
June 28th, 2024  
