357 / 365
The sky at night
I had already posted my shot of the day when I saw this outside my kitchen door!
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
35mm
clouds
Susan Wakely
Lovely colours.
June 28th, 2024
