City Mapper by tiaj1402
City Mapper

I'm off tomorrow for a few day away with some friends. I volunteered to plan an itinerary which starts here! I have the map and the magnifying glass packed in my backpack!
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and presentation, hope you have a wonderful time.
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture and a good starting point. Enjoy.
June 30th, 2024  
Karen ace
Fun capture! Have a fabulous time.
June 30th, 2024  
