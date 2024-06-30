Sign up
359 / 365
City Mapper
I'm off tomorrow for a few day away with some friends. I volunteered to plan an itinerary which starts here! I have the map and the magnifying glass packed in my backpack!
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th June 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and presentation, hope you have a wonderful time.
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and a good starting point. Enjoy.
June 30th, 2024
Karen
ace
Fun capture! Have a fabulous time.
June 30th, 2024
