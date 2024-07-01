Previous
Victoria Street, Edinburgh by tiaj1402
Victoria Street, Edinburgh

Looking up was definitely the order of the day as the street was so very busy with tourists! Such a wonderfully colourful place.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Karen ace
What a great contrast between new and old. Fantastic POV from where you were standing.
July 2nd, 2024  
