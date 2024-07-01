Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
Victoria Street, Edinburgh
Looking up was definitely the order of the day as the street was so very busy with tourists! Such a wonderfully colourful place.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
433
photos
37
followers
26
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st July 2024 7:40pm
Karen
ace
What a great contrast between new and old. Fantastic POV from where you were standing.
July 2nd, 2024
