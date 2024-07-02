Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
361 / 365
Posing
I saw a lot of this whilst walking around Edinburgh. People posing and taking pictures of each other, sometimes in the middle of the road and other quite dangerous places, and sometimes involving children! At least it was quiet here.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
434
photos
37
followers
26
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd July 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such an interesting looking street.
July 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo!
July 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close