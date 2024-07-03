Previous
The Vennel by tiaj1402
The Vennel

These steps were on my list of places to visit in Edinburgh; lovely view of the castle from the top. Very glad to see them empty of people and happy for the person at the bottom to walk into my shot!

July words - empty.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view to the castle.
July 4th, 2024  
