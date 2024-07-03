Sign up
362 / 365
The Vennel
These steps were on my list of places to visit in Edinburgh; lovely view of the castle from the top. Very glad to see them empty of people and happy for the person at the bottom to walk into my shot!
July words - empty.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
436
photos
37
followers
26
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd July 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
empty
,
july24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view to the castle.
July 4th, 2024
