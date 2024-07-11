Previous
Next
Window Shadows by tiaj1402
Photo 368

Window Shadows

There is a large room in my office building that is only really used for training, meetings and the occasional yoga or massage sessions! It has lovely windows and other architectural features.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such wonderful shapes and shadows.
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice shadows.
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise