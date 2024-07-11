Sign up
Photo 368
Window Shadows
There is a large room in my office building that is only really used for training, meetings and the occasional yoga or massage sessions! It has lovely windows and other architectural features.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
442
photos
37
followers
26
following
101% complete
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th July 2024 10:12am
Tags
35mm
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such wonderful shapes and shadows.
July 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shadows.
July 13th, 2024
