Previous
Blackheath Panorama by tiaj1402
Photo 369

Blackheath Panorama

When you forget to change the lens but planned a panorama..... you crop!
When your camera doesn't have a panorama mode and your editing skills are not definitely not up to stitching..... you crop!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You certainly cropped to a most beautiful panorama here! So alive with all the people and that gorgeous cloudscape.
July 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It doesn't come out as a panorama but just as good whatever you did!
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great scene and cloudscape.
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise