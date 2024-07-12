Sign up
Blackheath Panorama
When you forget to change the lens but planned a panorama..... you crop!
When your camera doesn't have a panorama mode and your editing skills are not definitely not up to stitching..... you crop!
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
35mm
52wc-2024-w28
Diana
ace
You certainly cropped to a most beautiful panorama here! So alive with all the people and that gorgeous cloudscape.
July 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It doesn't come out as a panorama but just as good whatever you did!
July 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great scene and cloudscape.
July 13th, 2024
