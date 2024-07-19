Previous
Beyond the wire fence by tiaj1402
Photo 376

Beyond the wire fence

I took a days leave at short notice in order to enjoy the glorious weather predicted. Fabulous swim in 22 degree water at St Andrews Lake.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Tia

Beverley ace
Soooo gorgeous! Good planning…
July 20th, 2024  
