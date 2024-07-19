Sign up
Photo 376
Beyond the wire fence
I took a days leave at short notice in order to enjoy the glorious weather predicted. Fabulous swim in 22 degree water at St Andrews Lake.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
449
photos
37
followers
26
following
2
1
365
NIKON D5600
19th July 2024 12:06pm
Beverley
Soooo gorgeous! Good planning…
July 20th, 2024
