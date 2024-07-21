Sign up
Photo 378
Photo 378
Squares and circles
Up at very silly o'clock (5am), Was wide awake and uncomfortably warm! Had a cup of tea in the garden. Bliss!
Got the big lens out of this one!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
451
photos
37
followers
26
following
103% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st July 2024 5:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
16-85mm
