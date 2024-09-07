Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 420
A shell amongst the stones
A recent garden makeover unearthed this shell which used to be part of a barrel pond. I've had this shell for many many years.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
495
photos
35
followers
28
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Latest from all albums
415
416
417
418
74
419
420
421
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th September 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shell
,
sept24words
Susan Wakely
ace
So good that the shell has been unearthed.
September 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous spiral
September 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close