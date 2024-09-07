Previous
A shell amongst the stones by tiaj1402
A shell amongst the stones

A recent garden makeover unearthed this shell which used to be part of a barrel pond. I've had this shell for many many years.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
So good that the shell has been unearthed.
September 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous spiral
September 8th, 2024  
