A scribble of shadows by tiaj1402
Photo 421

A scribble of shadows

Back to the pool this morning for my hour's swim. Followed by a 2.5km walk home in the early September sunshine.
For the September word list - scribble
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
115% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation of the word.
September 8th, 2024  
