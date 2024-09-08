Sign up
Photo 421
A scribble of shadows
Back to the pool this morning for my hour's swim. Followed by a 2.5km walk home in the early September sunshine.
For the September word list - scribble
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
0
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
scribble
,
sept24words
Susan Wakely
Great interpretation of the word.
September 8th, 2024
