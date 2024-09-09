Previous
A Kentish Prairie? by tiaj1402
Photo 422

A Kentish Prairie?

Another shot from my walk home from the pool yesterday - a complete contrast to today's weather!
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise