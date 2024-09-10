Sign up
Photo 423
Walk in shower
I like to vary my route to work as much and as often as I can. It usually means I have to catch an earlier train but its always worth it. The darker mornings enhanced the light in this fountain and a very well timed duck walked into my shot!
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
2
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th September 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha a nicely illuminated rump.
September 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great capture
September 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
