Previous
Photo 424
It is what it is
When you're stuck at work because all the trains have been cancelled and you haven't taken a shot yet ........ an item of stationery reveals its potential!
For the September word list - spring
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
spring
,
sept24words
