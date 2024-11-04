Previous
Serendipitous by tiaj1402
Serendipitous

I was attempting to use the selective colour setting on my camera but I think I did something wrong! However, I do actually really like the result!
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Maggiemae ace
Capturing all that distant bokeh so beautifully!
November 4th, 2024  
