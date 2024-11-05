Sign up
Photo 477
Photo 477
Paperplant
AKA false castor oil plant! On the railway embankment at Blackheath Station.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th November 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nicely captured.
November 6th, 2024
