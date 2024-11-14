Previous
Next
Autumnal layers by tiaj1402
Photo 485

Autumnal layers

52 Week Challenge, Week 46 - Fabric
I removed all my outer layers and stood in my vest to take the shot. Needless to say it was a quick one! The things we do......
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I remember having to wear so many layers when I lived in the UK. It took such a long time to get dressed in a morning. I used to look like the Michelin Man when I went out ha ha
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise