Photo 485
Autumnal layers
52 Week Challenge, Week 46 - Fabric
I removed all my outer layers and stood in my vest to take the shot. Needless to say it was a quick one! The things we do......
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
561
photos
38
followers
27
following
Tags
52wc-2024-w46
Babs
ace
I remember having to wear so many layers when I lived in the UK. It took such a long time to get dressed in a morning. I used to look like the Michelin Man when I went out ha ha
November 16th, 2024
