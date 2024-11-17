The Pet Shop Owner

Chatham has a new mural - I am loving these murals that appear; all depicting a local history story......

From 1953 until 1961, 417-419 High Street by Luton Arches was home to a pet shop, aptly named ‘The Pet Shop’. Before a change of ownership, the previous shop owner had a pet Humboldt woolly monkey inside, climbing and jumping across the store.

Quite suddenly and unexpectedly, the shop owner, together with his wife, son and daughter, sailed from Chatham to the River Amazon on their sailing craft in search of more Humboldt monkeys, which he planned to sell to zoos for a handsome price. But in late 1961 there was still no information about their whereabouts, and to this day it remains unknown how their voyage fared.

