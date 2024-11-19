Previous
The Drop and the Claw by tiaj1402
The Drop and the Claw

No lunchtime walk today as it just kept on raining! I stood in the rain in the smoking area to get this shot but had to be quick as my camera is not weatherproof.
Tia

@tiaj1402
Bill Davidson
Nice shot …..it looks very wet!
November 19th, 2024  
