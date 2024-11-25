Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
Last man standing
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
3
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
567
photos
38
followers
27
following
135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
7
3
365
NIKON D5600
24th November 2024 12:18pm
Tags
35mm
Susan Wakely
ace
Determination.
November 26th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely shot
November 26th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw it is definitely the winner.
November 26th, 2024
