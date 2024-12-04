Previous
A Winter&#039;s Tale by tiaj1402
Photo 499

A Winter&#039;s Tale

For the 52 week challenge - rule of thirds
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice pic
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact