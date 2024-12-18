Previous
A mouse is not just for Christmas by tiaj1402
A mouse is not just for Christmas

I have been absent for the past 2 weeks due to life and other stories; a series of unfortunate events shall we say, involving broken bones (not mine) a tumble down the stairs (my partner), lost luggage at Heathrow (mine) which fortunately did not spoil my time in Cologne for the Christmas markets and a broken memory card means no pictures!
This little mouse was made 20 years ago; as a family we made them and then raced them across a wooden floor by blowing them! One of my oldest and favourite decorations.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
JackieR ace
Welcome back, hope life calmer ? What a beautiful decoration!
December 19th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great to have…. You have had a few mishaps! Cologne is one of my favourite cities. I went there on a school exchange, took exchange visits when a teacher, and had a summer job there when in my teens
…….. a very long time ago!
December 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. Life has a habit of getting in the way. Good that you are back and cute mouse.
December 19th, 2024  
