A mouse is not just for Christmas

I have been absent for the past 2 weeks due to life and other stories; a series of unfortunate events shall we say, involving broken bones (not mine) a tumble down the stairs (my partner), lost luggage at Heathrow (mine) which fortunately did not spoil my time in Cologne for the Christmas markets and a broken memory card means no pictures!

This little mouse was made 20 years ago; as a family we made them and then raced them across a wooden floor by blowing them! One of my oldest and favourite decorations.