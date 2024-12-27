Sign up
Photo 509
Pampas and concrete
The days betwix always feel a bit odd! At work today but only for a few hours with a skeleton crew. It was very quiet and I was the last to leave the office and took this from a window as I turning the lights off.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
35mm
