Previous
Next
Pampas and concrete by tiaj1402
Photo 509

Pampas and concrete

The days betwix always feel a bit odd! At work today but only for a few hours with a skeleton crew. It was very quiet and I was the last to leave the office and took this from a window as I turning the lights off.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact