Previous
Tree Line by tiaj1402
Photo 516

Tree Line

Very cold lunchtime walk today but needed to get out to escape tension created by a particularly negative colleague. I usually manage to zone out from it but not today! A 30min brisk walk in winter sunshine definitely helped my mood.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact