Previous
Next
Bird on a ledge by tiaj1402
Photo 517

Bird on a ledge

A frosty, rusty old bird!
For the 52 week challenge - Rust
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love the bird.
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact