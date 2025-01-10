Previous
Homeward Bound by tiaj1402
Photo 519

Homeward Bound

I got off the train a couple of stops early on my home from work, to collect a few things from Hobbycraft. As I walked across Rochester Bridge to get a train home I managed to get a traffic free shot on my mobile - no time to get the camera out!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here.
Photo Details

