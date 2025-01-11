Previous
Frosted Ivy by tiaj1402
Frosted Ivy

Heavy overnight frost and a very cold day with beautiful winter sunshine.
Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

Boxplayer
So pretty
January 11th, 2025  
