A Winter's Day by tiaj1402
A Winter's Day

The River Arun. One of my favourite places to visit is Arundel. Was very happy to be back there for the first time in over 10 years to celebrate my partner's 70th birthday with family and friends.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
143% complete

JackieR ace
A beautiful waterscape.
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene.
January 15th, 2025  
