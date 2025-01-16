Previous
Upside down by tiaj1402
Photo 525

Upside down

The underside of the garden table had frozen waterdrops.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great abstract effect.
January 18th, 2025  
