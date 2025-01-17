Previous
Visitation by tiaj1402
Photo 526

Visitation

Always makes me smile a little when I see one.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
You have an Angel close by.
January 18th, 2025  
