Previous
Next
A room with a view by tiaj1402
Photo 535

A room with a view

This is the a common area in our department, used for lunch and communal activities. It houses our 'fridge, microwave and other essential items!
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact