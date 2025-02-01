Previous
Ready for action by tiaj1402
Ready for action

For the flash of red challenge -in the kitchen! On the menu tonight is Singapore Noodles; this involves a lot of chopping and 3 pans! My dishwasher is called Jim and he will not be a happy man!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection of the utensils.
February 1st, 2025  
JackieR ace
So neat and tidy and perfect
February 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Really like how the tools are more intense in the hob
February 1st, 2025  
