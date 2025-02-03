Previous
Location by tiaj1402
Photo 540

Location

This is an outside area at work which is barely used except by the occasional smoker and occasional photographer! I believe it also has an occasional gardener! It looks down a railway embankment and onto a nearby train station platform.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact