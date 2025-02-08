Previous
Blackheath Halls by tiaj1402
Photo 545

Blackheath Halls

A grade II listed building; always something going on in there.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking building.
February 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great pic in black and white
February 9th, 2025  
KWind ace
Beautiful roof lines! This really suits B&W!
February 9th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Fine, substantial building
February 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful architecture.
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact