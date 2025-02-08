Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
Blackheath Halls
A grade II listed building; always something going on in there.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
5
0
Tags
outandabout
,
for2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking building.
February 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great pic in black and white
February 9th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful roof lines! This really suits B&W!
February 9th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Fine, substantial building
February 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful architecture.
February 9th, 2025
