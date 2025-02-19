Previous
Youth by tiaj1402
Youth

aka a young chestnut tree!
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity
February 23rd, 2025  
GaryW
Beautiful scene!
February 23rd, 2025  
